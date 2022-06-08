Holland staying mum on plans for Oilers, but guaranteeing change during off season

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland revealed little about his plans for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, speaking with media for the first time since the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals.

"I think we got beat by a better team," was one of the few comments he made about the Oilers playoff run, which ended Monday in overtime in Game 4.

Holland applauded the Oilers' comeback – under new head coach Jay Woodcroft – from the middle of the regular season, where they had nearly squandered a chance to play for the Stanley Cup.

But, save the injuries incurred during it, the comeback is mostly "history." Holland has, for a while now, been thinking about next season.

"We're not good enough today to win the Stanley Cup, but we're not this far away," Holland said, stretching out his arms. "We gotta make some tweaks, we gotta get some push from our kids."

"But I also think there was (sic) teams that are out that were not in the final four, or the final two in the west, that are going to be back next year, pushing to get into the final two in the west."

Facing Holland and the rest of the team's leadership are three main questions: Who will coach? Who will goaltend? And will the Oilers bring back Evander Kane?

WOODCROFT DID 'GREAT JOB': HOLLAND

Holland and Woodcroft, who also spoke on Wednesday at Rogers Place, said they had already met but had no update to share on whether Woodcroft would stay on as head coach.

The 45-year-old former assistant coach was promoted mid-February after the firing of Dave Tippett, under whom the Oilers season' had fallen to 23-18-3.

"I felt when I made the decision in February that we just ended a change, just to try to jolt our team into getting back and getting going. And Jay did that. He came in, took charge, made some tweaks, had an attention to detail, maybe moved some things around, and the players really responded," Holland said.

"Would I like him back? Yes, I'm interested in him coming back. I want to hear what he's thinking. But I think he did a great job and was a big part of what we did."

Woodcroft told reporters he enjoyed his time calling the shots and felt he provided a "sense of true north" at a time it was badly needed.

"My mandate was to get this team into the playoffs. We made the playoffs; we won two rounds," he said.

"We, and me specifically, had to demonstrate an ability to make hard decisions. And I don't profess to say that I made every right decision, or our coaching staff made every right decision, but we played hockey in the month of June."

If he stays on, Woodcroft acknowledged he'll have something he didn't when he was thrust into the role mid-season: time to prepare.

WHO WILL FILL THE NET?

On the Oilers' future goaltending strategy, Holland spoke even less definitively.

Mike Smith, 40, said on Tuesday he wasn't sure about fulfilling the final year of his contract and needed more time to think.

He also admitted this season was his most challenging yet, as he played through various injuries. In the post-season, he posted a 3.37 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage, but was pulled against both Calgary and Colorado, and let in three goals in less than six minutes in Monday's loss.

It was a performance dumped on by fans, but Holland stood by Smith Wednesday.

"Mike Smith was a battler and a big factor in us getting into the final four. But certainly, Smitty's 40 years old… He gave us everything that he could and I gotta meet with him to see what he feels he's got in his tank."

Back-up goalie Mikko Koskinen's contract is set to expire. Koskinen started 43 out of 45 games he played with the Oilers this season, pulling a 3.31 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.

Both Holland and Woodcroft spoke of Stuart Skinner's potential, with the GM going so far as to say Skinner is "certainly in our plans heading into next year." But he noted Skinner is only 23; expecting him to play 50 to 60 games would be "too much responsibility to put on him," Holland said.

"Do I want a number one goalie that's a stud? Yeah, I think 32 teams want that. It's like NFL quarterbacks. There's not 32 – it's a unique position, so there's only a small amount of those," the general manager commented.

The realistic solution is "not the sexy thing," he said.

"We need [Philip] Broberg to push his way on the team, and need [Dylan] Holloway to push and get on this team, and we need [Evan Bouchard] to take the step. He took a step this year. Take another step. We need [Ryan] McLeod to take a step. And Jesse [Puljujärvi] and [Kailer Yamamoto] and whoever's 24. Skinner. That's part of getting better."

'NO CHANCE' TO KEEP TEAM TOGETHER

Holland also said he was "interested" in having Kane return to the team but seemed unconfident about what it would cost, literally and otherwise.

"I think he had a big impact on our team. Not only his ability to score goals, but he plays with an edge. I thought there was wonderful chemistry between him and Connor," Holland said.

"Can I keep him? Again, his cap number is $2 million. I don't expect him to play for a $2-million cap number next year. I don't know what it is. I'd have to sit and talk to his agent."

Kane came to Edmonton after the San Jose Sharks voided his contract and signed a deal until the end of this campaign. He scored 22 times in 43 regular-season games, and still leads the playoff goal-scoring race, with 13.

Kane said on Tuesday his time with the Oilers went "better than I expected it to" and called the team "the best organization I've played for." But he noted other "variables" need to be addressed before a decision can be made. One of them is that a grievance with the Sharks over the termination of his contract still needs to be settled. So, his free agency is not as clear-cut as other players heading into July.

But Kane's future is not the only one that is uncertain given the NHL's salary cap and the Oilers' management's desire for a Stanley Cup.

"The team we just had, I can't keep together," Holland said.

"There's no chance."

The general manager also on Wednesday confirmed the team's full list of injured players: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is suffering a shoulder injury, Darnell Nurse a torn hip flexor, Puljujärvi a shoulder injury that is expected to take four to six weeks to heal, Yamamoto was in concussion protocol, and – finally – Leon Draisaitl a high ankle sprain.

The early doctor reports were that no one would need surgery, Holland reported.

With files from The Canadian Press