Holloway gets shot with Draisaitl, Broberg sent down as Oilers ready for season opener

A new season begins for the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night, and after a few training camp battles and some off-season trade speculation, so far the team looks largely the same as last year.

All thirteen forwards on the ice ahead of the season opener against the Vancouver Canucks played in at least one game during the Oilers playoff run.

That includes rookie Dylan Holloway, who is expected to play his second NHL game on a line with superstar Leon Draisaitl and veteran Zach Hyman.

"It's definitely a big one. It's definitely exciting. I think the biggest thing is to not think about it too much. I've played a million games in my life, so I just gotta treat it like any other game," a smiling Holloway told reporters.

The 14th-overall pick in 2020 has just three minutes of NHL experience. He played seven shifts during the Game 4 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in June.

"Hopefully I got all my nerves out in that game, but I guess we'll see tonight. It's definitely exciting to be a part of that game last year and it gave me a little perspective to see what it's all about," he said.

Holloway led the Oilers with six points in six pre-season games and has drawn rave reviews from his teammates and his coach.

"He's a really skilled guy, he's confident with the puck and he should help our group," forward Evander Kane said.

"I think he's ready. He was ready in preseason. Obviously the competition is gonna rack up here starting tonight but he's looking really good, really confident," Draisaitl said of his young linemate.

"He put a lot of work in, had a great summer, feeling confident with the puck. And as I said over the last week here, he was the best player in Penticton during the young stars tournament and he brought that momentum with him into training camp," head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

BROBERG SENT DOWN, TWO FORWARDS HURTING

Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele were both "game time decisions" due to minor injuries, Woodcroft said. He declined to say what he'll do with his roster if they can't play.

The Oilers have just one extra player on the ice Wednesday due to the salary cap, suggesting the team may still be considering a trade or other roster moves.

"I don't spend a ton of time worrying about hypothetical situations, I just worry about getting the most out of the people in front of me," Woodcroft said.

On defence, the team returns five of six starters as well as newcomer Ryan Murray. Former first-round-pick Philip Broberg was assigned to the AHL Bakersfield Condors Wednesday after many expected him to make the team out of training camp.

"I think (Broberg) just has to continue to evolve as a player. We are trying to win. The expectations are high and some key people on our team are in their prime. I want young guys playing and he and (Markus Niemeläinen) will be up (in Edmonton) as we go along," general manager Ken Holland said on The Jason Gregor Show on TSN 1260.

In net is where fans will see the biggest changes with free-agent addition Jack Campbell getting the start Wednesday and Stuart Skinner graduating from the AHL to become the backup.

The Oilers face off against the Canucks at Rogers Place at 8 p.m. MT.

Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman

McLeod-RNH-Foegele

Malone-Shore-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak- Barrie

Murray-Bouchard



Yamamoto didn’t take line rushes. Doesn’t look like he’ll play.



Campbell starts in goal. #Oilers