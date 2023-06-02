Hollywood star with Maritime roots to fundraise for those impacted by N.S. wildfires
Kiefer Sutherland originally came to the East Coast this week to promote his new Nova Scotia Red Bank Whisky.
However, the actor announced Friday that he will refocus his time here on raising funds for the Red Cross to support those impacted by the wildfires.
In an exclusive interview with CTV Atlantic Sutherland announced he, along with the Red Bank team, is working with the Red Cross and will hold a private fundraiser Friday night.
“I’m terribly sorry for the trouble that you’re going through and know that your neighbours and your fellow Nova Scotians and Canadians are going to do everything they can to try and help you,” said Sutherland in a message to those impacted by the wildfires.
Sutherland says his team will make an announcement in the days to come with the total amount of funds raised.
