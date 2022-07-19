Holt announces campaign policy aimed at improving Windsor's investment strategies

Ward 4 councillor and mayoral candidate Chris Holt says Windsor is losing out on millions of dollars due to past “poor investment decisions” and is pitching a new plan should he be elected.

During a news conference Tuesday, Holt proposed investing the city’s reserve funds in ‘ONE Investment,’ founded by Local Authority Services and CHUMS, a subsidiary of the Municipal Finance Officers Association of Ontario.

“One of the key responsibilities of a municipal leader is to ensure the public’s funds are managed in a prudent and responsible way,” Holt said.

Holt says cities like Markham and Whitby have successfully utilized ‘ONE Investment’ to earn millions on the interest of their taxpayers’ dollars.

According to Holt, the city currently has $333 million in bank accounts that earn less than one per cent a year.

“Drew Dilkens has been so focused on holding the line that he forgot to raise revenue and wound up cutting your services by failing to invest city reserves in safe and productive investments,” Holt said. “All, while places like Kenora, Muskoka, and Markham have put their residents’ money to work for them.”

Holt believes had the city invested pragmatically it could have earned an additional $5 to $9 million a year.

“$6-million per year, that’s the equivalent of a 1.4 per cent tax increase we could avoid every year,” he said.

A statement from Mayor Drew Dilkens said the approach was “risky and radical” and would end up costing taxpayers more.

“Coun. Holt just doesn't understand that you can't opt to invest the sums he is proposing without simultaneously going into debt to pay for the annual municipal capital investments,” Dilkens said. “His risky and radical approach would expose taxpayers to more market volatility, increase municipal debts and end up costing more through interest payments than would ever be earned back through investment income.”

Dilkens said city council has unanimously endorsed its current investment plan and said in 2020 Holt seconded the motion at council endorsing the existing strategy.

He said a report outlining the benefits of the city’s current strategy will be going before council Monday.