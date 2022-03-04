Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil turns to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages

Staff shortages caused Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil to close its doors on Friday as the school moves to remote learning for at least the day.

"Transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided during the school closure period," Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board said in a press release Friday.

"Students can access their virtual learning classroom remotely during the school closure period."

The school board said it would provide families with updates about the status of reopening.