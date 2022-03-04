Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil turns to remote learning Friday due to staff shortages
Operations Floater
Jonathan Guignard
Staff shortages caused Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil to close its doors on Friday as the school moves to remote learning for at least the day.
"Transportation and before and after school child care will not be provided during the school closure period," Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board said in a press release Friday.
"Students can access their virtual learning classroom remotely during the school closure period."
The school board said it would provide families with updates about the status of reopening.
-
A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negativesLooking ahead: A change in the wind for the 'warm day' next week.
-
Surge in Ukrainian flag purchases in Waterloo RegionUkrainian flags are flying high in Waterloo Region as a show of support for the war torn country.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemicLong-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until springOntario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lagsThe Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
'Give us a break': Winnipeg food truck operator wants help from city on permit feesA Winnipeg food truck operator wants the city to give his industry a financial break as it continues to feel the economic effects of the pandemic.
-