'Holy crow': Vancouver Island man plans tropical vacations after $500K lottery win
A southern Vancouver Island man says he's excited to take a few trips after winning half a million dollars in a recent lottery draw.
Greg Bates, from Mill Bay, won the $500,000 prize from a March 27 lottery.
He says news of the win was "overwhelming."
"I was at home when I found out I won, using the Lotto! App on my phone," Bates said in a statement through the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
"The first thing that crossed my mind was 'holy crow,'" he said.
Bates now plans to use the winnings on trips to Mexico and Greece, as well as spending time with his family.
He bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan.
The win comes shortly after it was revealed that another South Island man won the largest lottery prize in Vancouver Island history.
Sidney man William Scott Gurney won a $55 million jackpot after matching all seven numbers to a Lotto Max draw on Feb. 28.
Gurney publicly received the prize on April 4.
