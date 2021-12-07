Holy Family Home implements mandatory vaccine policy for staff
A Winnipeg care home has implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its staff members as it deals with COVID-19 cases in the facility.
The Holy Family Home announced the new policy in a message posted on its website Dec. 1. The policy comes after the care home said two residents and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
On Nov. 19, the care home reported that a resident and a staff member tested positive. Days later, on Nov. 23, the care home said the resident died.
The care home said a second resident tested positive on Dec. 1.
The vaccine policy required all staff members to have received their first dose by Monday, Dec. 6, and to receive a second dose by January 4, 2022.
“Presently, we have 96 per cent of staff fully vaccinated at Holy Family Home,” CEO Tara-Lee Procter wrote in the post online.
CTV Winnipeg has reached out to Holy Family for an interview, and will update this story
