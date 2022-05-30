'Holy Roller' restoration unveiled

One of two Canadian tanks to fight in the Second World War has been restored and unveiled in London, Ont.

Speaking with CTV News London last week, Lt. Col. Ian Haley (Ret), of the Holy Roller Memorial Project said, “We’ve been at this for two years and this is the culmination."

Starting Tuesday, Central Avenue between Wellington Road and Richmond Street will be closed to facilitate the return of the tank to its resting place at Victoria Park.

On the weekend of June 4 and 5, special events are planned including its official welcome back.

“Sunday [June 4] will be the actual rededication and annual D-Day Parade in the streets of London,” Haley said.

The 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy is June 6.