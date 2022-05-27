Holy Roller set to return to Victoria Park
The ‘Holy Roller’ — one of two Canadian tanks to fight in World War II from D-Day to the end of the war — will have an unveiling ceremony Monday morning at Fanshawe College.
“We’ve been at this for two years and this is the culmination,” said Lt. Col. Ian Haley (Ret), of the Holy Roller Memorial Project.
In 2021, there was a fundraising effort to restore the tank, which had sat in Victoria park since 1956 and was suffering deterioration.
There was a global effort to rebuild the tank.
“We have the new track on it which came from France,” Haley added. “We have new road wheels which came from Belgium. So there's been all sorts of parts that have come from all over the world to go on this tank”
The reveal on Monday morning is the first of several activities that will focus on the Holy Rollers.
Starting on Tuesday, Central Avenue between Wellington Road and Richmond Street will be closed to facilitate the return of the tank to its resting place at Victoria Park. On the weekend of June 4 and 5, special events are planned including its official welcome back.
“Sunday [June 4] will be the actual rededication and annual D-Day Parade in the streets of London,” Haley said.
The 78th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy is June 6.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Design work on City of Regina’s rapid housing initiative underway but completion date delayedThe City of Regina released more details on its rapid housing initiative project, which aims to add longer-term supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.