Holy Roller tank restoration takes a big step forward
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
It's being described as a major milestone for the Holy Roller tank preservation project.
Restoration crews at Fanshawe college have removed the Sherman tank’s gun barrel.
Last June the Holy Roller was removed from its Victoria Park home and disassembled.
Parts of the tank are being restored, repaired or replaced as necessary.
The tank will return to the park in time for the 78th anniversary of D-Day next year.
The Holy Roller is one of two tanks in Canada to have survived until the end of the war after going ashore in Normandy.
