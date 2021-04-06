Holy Rosary Catholic School closes temporarily due to staff self-isolating

An elementary school in Waterloo will remain closed for the rest of the week due to a number of staff members currently in self-isolation.

In a post to its website, Holy Rosary Catholic School wrote that the school will be closed from April 6 through to April 9.

The school attributes the closure to a significant number of staff that have been deemed high-risk contacts and asked to self-isolate.

“This closure reflects our priority to keep our students and staff safe, with a trending uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the school,” the post read.

The closure will mean that students would return to in-person learning on April 19 following the upcoming Spring Break, set for April 12 to April 16.

In the meantime, the school says that students and staff will pivot to remote learning.