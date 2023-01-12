'Holy smokes': Victoria dad wins $1M lottery prize

A Victoria man says he plans to pay off his mortgage and take his family travelling after winning a $1-million lottery prize.

Michael Kriberg found out he won the Nov. 29 lottery prize while watching a hockey tournament in Nanaimo, B.C.

"The first thing that crossed my mind was, 'Holy smokes!'" he told the B.C. Lottery Corporation in a release Thursday.

He quickly shared the news with his wife who was "excited and in disbelief," says Kriberg.

The Victoria man bought the winning ticket at the Country Grocer store at the Royal Oak Shopping Centre in Saanich, B.C.

Kriberg says the lottery win is both exciting and scary.

"This win will make things more comfortable," he said.

Over the course of 2022, a total of $802 million in prizes were won by lottery players in B.C., including $110.8 million that were won off tickets purchased on Vancouver Island, according to the BCLC.