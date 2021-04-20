Homan drops opener at Players' Championship a day after winning 11th Grand Slam title

A day after winning a record 11th Grand Slam of Curling title, Ontario's Rachel Homan fell to Russia's Alina Kovaleva on Tuesday at the opening draw of the Princess Auto Players' Championship.

Kovaleva's team broke open a 3-3 tie with three points in the fifth end.

Homan's Ottawa-based team was coming off a 6-3 win over Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni on Monday night in the final of the Humpty's Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Minji Kim scored six in the fifth end in a 9-3 win over Manitoba's Team Tracy Fleury, with Chelsea Carey filling in at skip.

In men's competition, world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden beat Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 9-4 and Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs scored three in the eighth end to edge Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-6.

Two more draws were scheduled for Tuesday.