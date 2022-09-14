Home-based firearms course lands Calgary man with several charges

A Calgary man is facing several charges in connection with a firearms safety course he was running out of his own home.

Police were notified about the existence of a private firearms training course that was offering lessons to Calgarians between January and June of this year.

Officials say a man "posing as an ex-military veteran" was conducting the classes at a northwest Calgary home.

"Victims believed they were registering to complete a Restricted Possession and Acquisition Licence (RPAL) course with a certified instructor. It is alleged the man provided safety booklets and gave firearms handling instruction to the victims before they were asked to complete a Canadian firearms safety exam as the final step of their certification," police said in a release.

However, after the victims paid the man and provided him with personal information as part of the "application process," they soon found out they were not officially certified given the fact he was not an actual licenced instructor.

Police executed a search warrant on the home on Aug. 31 and seized ammunition, documentation related to several RPAL applications, photographs and personal information all belonging to the victims.

Bradley Keith Bell, 36, the owner of the home, is charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release order and one count of fraud under $5,000.

Police confirmed to CTV News that Bell was arrested and charged on July 6, 2021 when they determined he was running a similar scheme out of a southeast Calgary home.

During that investigation, police seized several firearms, forged documents and identification badges and body armour.

Investigators say individuals who operate false firearms training courses are a "risk to the public."

"We are thankful through our investigations we were able to stop this individual from deceiving more victims," said Acting Sgt. Steve Lynch of the Calgary Police Service firearms team.

"We encourage anyone who may have been a victim of this type of falsified training to come forward to police."

Bell is expected to appear in court on Sept. 14.

