Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch

Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene near McGill Road.

Photos shared on social media by OPP show the tractor on the road, while the trailer carrying the house is tipped over into the ditch.

In the post, police warn of delays and advise drivers to take an alternate route.

