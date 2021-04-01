Home burns in northeast Calgary blaze

A home in northeast Calgary suffered extensive damage after a fire Thursday evening.

Calgary fire crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. about a fire at a residence on the 600 block of Manora Drive N.E. in Marlborough Park.

Upon arriving on scene, crews discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof of a single storey home.

The residents of the home were able to get out without injury.

The home suffered significant damage. A detached garage was also damaged.

Fire crews were able to rescue two cats which they returned to the owners.

Crews will be on hand Thursday night and into the morning for fire watch.

There was no word on how many people were in the house at the time of the fire.