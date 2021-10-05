iHeartRadio

Home damaged in southeast Calgary fire

Neighbours began calling 911 just before 2 p.m. Tuesday to report a fire at a home in Ogden.

Fire crews were called to the 7200 block of Ogden Road S.E. and arrived to find flames coming from a home.

The fire was contained and firefighters began searching the home to make sure no one was inside.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the afternoon...

