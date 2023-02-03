Home destroyed by fire in Bruce County blaze
CTV News London Videographer
Scott Miller
A home in the Bruce County village of Riversdale has been destroyed by fire.
Fire officials said they were called to the house fire on Monday night around 8:30 p.m.
They said the home was fully engulfed when they arrived, and they did all they could do to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings.
Firefighters from Walkerton, Mildmay and Teeswater were called to the scene.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured in the battle to extinguish it.
What sparked the blaze is still a mystery. As the home is a total loss and had to be levelled, the fire investigation is essentially complete.
