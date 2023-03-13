Home destroyed by fire in Georgian Bay Township
A century home on Honey Harbour Road was destroyed by fire Monday.
Chief Tony Van Dam of Georgian Bay Fire Services said they received the call about the structure fire at the South Bay Road intersection at 8:08 p.m.
“We had Station 1 and 3 fully tiered – and a tanker from MacTier,” Van Dam said. “We had about 20 firefighters fighting the fire.”
Van Dam said one person was home and responded quickly when the smoke alarm alerted them.
Three people lived in the century home, but there was only one occupant home.
Several pets escaped the fire as well.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Fire crews maintained the site overnight and through Tuesday morning, extinguishing hot spots as the steel roof collapsed, he said.
Van Dam said the house was destroyed and estimated more than $200,000 in damage.
The fire was not deemed to be of a suspicious nature, he said.
-
Public safety alert issued after 'concerning interaction' at parkWindsor police issued a public safety alert Wednesday due to a “concerning interaction” between a child and suspicious person at a Forest Glade park.
-
Vehicle smashes into Victoria home after crashVictoria police are seeking any home surveillance video or dashcam footage of a crash that sent one vehicle into a home near Topaz Park.
-
B.C. premier's approval rating climbs though remains below 50 per cent: pollFewer than half of British Columbians approve of Premier David Eby's performance, placing him in the middle of the pack among Canada's premiers, according to the latest poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Opening day at downtown Windsor StarbucksPopular coffee giant, Starbucks, has officially opened up shop in downtown Windsor.
-
Snowstorm expected to bring up to 30 cm of snow to the northeastWith the first day of spring less than a week away, another winter storm is tracking toward northeastern Ontario and is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow between Thursday and Saturday.
-
'Record breaking': $297M announced for Sask. municipal revenue sharing programA record $297 million investment for Saskatchewan’s municipal revenue sharing program will be provided from the province in 2023-24.
-
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Suspect charged with first-degree murder charge after man found shot at Scarborough motelA suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge after a man was found with gunshot wounds at a motel in Scarborough earlier this month.
-
Building permits suspended in Stayner due to future water shortageClearview Township will not be issuing permits for any structures in Stayner due to low water capacity for new developments.