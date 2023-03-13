Home destroyed by fire in Georgian Bay Township

A century home on Honey Harbour Road was destroyed by fire Monday.

Chief Tony Van Dam of Georgian Bay Fire Services said they received the call about the structure fire at the South Bay Road intersection at 8:08 p.m.

“We had Station 1 and 3 fully tiered – and a tanker from MacTier,” Van Dam said. “We had about 20 firefighters fighting the fire.”

Van Dam said one person was home and responded quickly when the smoke alarm alerted them.

Three people lived in the century home, but there was only one occupant home.

Several pets escaped the fire as well.

Fire crews maintained the site overnight and through Tuesday morning, extinguishing hot spots as the steel roof collapsed, he said.

Van Dam said the house was destroyed and estimated more than $200,000 in damage.

The fire was not deemed to be of a suspicious nature, he said.