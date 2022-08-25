Home destroyed in early-morning West End fire
A vacant multi-family in Winnipeg’s West End is a complete loss following an early-morning fire on Thursday.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire in the 800 block of Banning around 5:40 a.m.
When crews got to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flame coming from the residence.
Firefighters initially attacked the fire from inside the house; however, due to deteriorating conditions, they were forced out of the home. Crews then used aerial ladders and hand lines to attack the flames from outside.
The fire was under control at approximately 9:30 a.m. Crews are expected to remain at the scene into the afternoon to extinguish hotspots.
Residents of the neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution. No one was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there are no damage estimates at this time. The house did sustain significant fire, smoke and water damage, and is likely a complete loss.
Banning Street is closed between Notre Dame Avenue and Wellington Avenue. It will reopen once work at the scene is finished.
