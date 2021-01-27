No one was hurt after a fire destroyed a home southwest of Ingersoll on Wednesday.

Southwest Oxford Fire Department District Chief Bill Willford says one man managed to get out of the century home as it caught fire just after 4 p.m.

The home was located on McBeth Road.

Crews from Brownsville, Burgessville and Thames Centre arrived flames to find flames visible from multiple windows.

Multiple crews attended the scene of a house fire on McBeth Road on Jan. 27, 2021. (Sean Irvine/CTV London)

Wilford says the fire was a challenge to fight given the home's age.

“There were pockets and balloon type construction. It makes it very difficult for us.”

An excavator was brought in to knock down the home, leaving nothing but a pile of debris by 8 p.m.

Damage is estimate between $150,000 and $200,000.

No firefighters were injured.

It is unknown if the home owner was insured.