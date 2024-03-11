Home Hardware employees assaulted after trying to stop theft: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say hardware store employees were assaulted after attempting to stop a man from stealing items.

On Friday around 3 p.m., a man entered Home Hardware on Keil Drive Chatham, allegedly stealing $120 worth of items.

Upon exiting the store, police say he was apprehended by the store manager and employees, at which time he assaulted them.

The 30-year-old Chatham man was arrested by police moments later for the theft charges and held for a bail hearing.