Home in Lord Roberts neighbourhood a 'complete loss' following fire

A single-family home in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood was destroyed following a fire Wednesday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to a fire in a two-and-a-half storey single-family home in the 600 block of Beresford Avenue at 9:51 p.m. When they arrived, a well-involved fire and heavy smoke were coming out of the home. Crews went inside to try and knock down the flames, but had to retreat outside due to safety concerns.

Firefighters began fighting the fire from the outside, using an aerial ladder to target the roof and creating a collapse zone. Due to the extreme cold, crews were frequently rotated.

All occupants of the home got out before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not available, but the home is expected to be 'a complete loss,’ the WFPS said.

The WFPS said crews are expected to be in the area for an extended period. The area is taped off and vehicles are not allowed on scene due to safety concerns and to help facilitate operations.

TALBOT AVENUE FIRE

The Beresford Avenue fire wasn’t the only fire the WFPS responded to on Wednesday.

At 9:31 p.m., crews were called to a fire at a two-story duplex in the 600 block of Talbot Avenue. Flames were coming from the home when firefighters arrived. Crews went inside the duplex to fight the fire and had it under control at 10 p.m.

Occupants of the duplex evacuated before firefighters arrived. The WFPS said one firefighter suffered minor injuries, but did not need to go to the hospital. Two cats at the scene died from fire-related injuries, the WFPS said.

The City’s Emergency Social Services helped residents find temporary accommodations.

One unit of the duplex suffered fire and smoke damage, while the other unit received smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.