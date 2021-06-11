Home Instead is teaming up to help a northern organization that provides end-of-life care

June is Seniors Month and Home Instead -- a company that provides caregivers for people in Sudbury and the north -- is helping Nipissing Serenity Hospice with a fundraising campaign.

“Give65 is our organization’s fourth annual event and it’s taking place July 13-16,” said Nikki Sage, Home Instead community outreach coordinator.

Sage said Home Instead Charities’ Give65 campaign aims to help older adults in the region.

“We really want our community to give back,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to go to Give65 and donate to the charity.”

Home Instead Charities is providing up to $55,000 in matching grants and $20,000 in additional grants to inspire more people to give.

Officials with Nipissing Serenity Hospice said the money will go to building accessible pathways, garden beds and seating areas for seniors on their final journey.