Home invasion investigation leads to arrests and suspected drugs seizure: WRPS

Three men from Kitchener have been arrested and charged following a Waterloo home invasion in early May.

On Thursday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) issued a media release about the investigation.

Police said they responded to the area of Bluevale Street North and Lincoln Road on May 1 around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a home invasion.

According to the release, the suspects were unknown to the resident but broke into the home and demanded personal belongings.

Police said the victim was assaulted and sprayed with bear spray which resulted in non-life threatening injuries.

It was believed by police that the incident was targeted.

On May 2, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance. He was held for a bail hearing.

On May 12, a 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He was held for a bail hearing.

On May 18, WRPS conducted a search warrant in relation to the incident at a residence in the Carnaby Crescent and Holborn Drive area of Kitchener.

Police said identity documents, ammunition and cash were seized, as well as suspected morphine, nabilone, amphetamine, oxytocin and hydromorphone.

A 23-year old man was arrested and charged with: robbery, break and enter, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and disguise with intent.

Due to the search warrant, the man was additionally charged with: possession for the purpose of trafficking (six counts), possession of a prohibited weapon, weapons dangerous and possession of identity documents. He was held for a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked it call WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.