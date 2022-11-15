'Home invasion' turns out to be another owl break-in in Oak Bay

An upscale neighbourhood in Oak Bay, B.C., is the backdrop of the ultimate "hoo" done it.

On Thursday, Oak Bay police responded to a 911 call from a homeowner in distress.

It was about 4 a.m. when the hysterical homeowner told police that someone had broken into her living room.

"Sure enough we found the perpetrator perched on a very expensive leather couch in the living room," said Oak Bay police Const. Steven Twardy.

The perpetrator, it turned out, was a small barred owl.

"We referred to Google's recommendation of a broom and a throwaway blanket," said Twardy.

What followed was chaos. The owl swooped from the well-appointed kitchen into an opulent living room.

Eventually, the cops had him cornered – until they didn't.

In the end, the owl left on his own and walked out the patio doors.

The suspect is described as nine inches tall, weighing about 800 grams with one distinctive feature.

"He tends to close one eye so I've named him Winky," said Twardy.

All was calm in Oak Bay until it happened again.

On Sunday, Tina Gaboury was checking in on her friend's home when she found it trashed.

"Pictures off the walls, vases on the floor and lamps and stuff," said Gaboury.

"I was walking around thinking it was a home invasion, then out of the corner of my eye I caught a glimpse of an owl hanging on a chandelier in the living room," she said.

But it wasn't just any owl.

"We thought he was missing an eye because he was closing one eye," she said.

Again, Winky was in no hurry to leave. He watched as Gaboury and her friends cleaned up the home.

Then, things got strangely social.

"He just sat there and let us pet him," said Gaboury.

Then, as quickly as he came, he suddenly flew off.

Nothing was taken, but Winky left a few items behind.

"Yes, owl nuggets around the house," said Gaboury.

It's not clear how Winky entered the house, but some think he took a play out of Santa's playbook and entered through the chimney.