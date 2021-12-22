Home of Ontario city councillor latest to be targeted by hateful vandalism

Police are investigating an incident of vandalism at the home of an Ontario city councillor Wednesday morning, an action the victim says “crossed the line.”

Kerrie Porter, a councillor in St. Catharines, told CTV News Toronto that she was first notified of the graffiti by a neighbour who was out walking the dog around 6 a.m.. She called police right away, before even stepping outside.

“It's not something I really expected to wake up to and I don't live alone, I have two children and I am married. I have a husband and I have neighbors. So they don't deserve this,” she said over the phone.

In photographs of the graffiti, which were posted to social media by Porter, the words “scary Karrie is a Karen,” and “united non compliance” are seen spray painted in black on her house. There is also a third message that includes hateful and vulgar language.

Porter said this act is not an isolated incident, adding that in the last four or five months multiple politicians have been targeted, including the mayor of St. Catharines and Niagara’s chief medical officer of health.

According to social media, Mayor Walter Sendzik’s home and car was spray painted with “vulgar language” in September. Porter added that anti-vaccine protesters assembled outside the home of Dr. Mustafa Hirji on Tuesday night.

Last night my home was vandalized - vulgar language spray painted all over the front of our house and vehicles. The hard part is when a politicians family takes the impact. Thank you to all who reached out.

Continue to take care of one another. Let’s help & support each other. pic.twitter.com/6mzkbJo6w1

Considering the trend, Porter believes that the acts of vandalism are related to the anti-vaccine movement. Police have not confirmed this, but did say they are aware of a reported incident of vandalism in St. Catharines overnight and that it is “currently under investigation.”

“At this time it remains under investigation, as such we are not able to provide further information,” a spokesperson with the Niagara Regional Police said in an email Wednesday.

Porter says the acts “definitely crossed a line.”

“I think they're disturbing and I received many messages of support from people all across Ontario and many politicians who messaged me privately to tell me that they've had to put up cameras and that they've faced this type of targeted harassment,” she said. “I know people are really struggling right now, but this is not the way forward.

“This accomplishes nothing. This is politics of hate, fear and division.”

Porter said she hopes to use this as a teachable moment for her kids, who have since seen the hateful messages—but at the same time, she wishes she didn’t have to.

“It's demoralizing for people, not just me and other politicians, but people in the community who don't want to see this happen to their elected officials. And I want to tell people who are considering running for office, don't let this deter you. If you're thinking about doing it, we need good, strong people who love their community and want to make a better society to step up,” she said.

“Because if we let this deter us then then they win. And we're better than that.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.