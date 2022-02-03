Home prices see significant spike in January: LSTAR

The red hot local real estate market continued to sizzle in the frigid month of January.

According to the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), the average home price climbed to $793,222 last month.

That's almost $90,000 higher than December 2021 and more than double from the same time period in January 2019.

In the first month of 2022, 529 home sales were recorded, the second best January for home sales for LSTAR. There were 669 new listings, and only 286 were still active at the end of the month.

“Despite the fact that slightly more new listings came on the market, there were only 0.5 months of inventory available at the end of January,” said 2022 LSTAR president Randy Pawlowski in a news release.

“In other words, at the current pace of sales, the entire listing inventory of LSTAR could be liquidated in just two weeks, something that we have never seen before."