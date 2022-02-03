Home prices see significant spike in January: LSTAR
The red hot local real estate market continued to sizzle in the frigid month of January.
According to the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR), the average home price climbed to $793,222 last month.
That's almost $90,000 higher than December 2021 and more than double from the same time period in January 2019.
In the first month of 2022, 529 home sales were recorded, the second best January for home sales for LSTAR. There were 669 new listings, and only 286 were still active at the end of the month.
“Despite the fact that slightly more new listings came on the market, there were only 0.5 months of inventory available at the end of January,” said 2022 LSTAR president Randy Pawlowski in a news release.
“In other words, at the current pace of sales, the entire listing inventory of LSTAR could be liquidated in just two weeks, something that we have never seen before."
-
'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, VancouverA pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.
-
Fire that claimed Winnipeg's historic Kirkwood Block will leave hole in heart of the cityA piece of Winnipeg’s past has been destroyed in a massive inferno Wednesday that continues to jam up the city’s downtown.
-
Horseback archer Kenton Miller is Canada's number 1 with a bow and arrowFor 800 years archers in China, Japan and Mongolia have practiced the art of horse archery. Kenton Miller would love to see more people in Canada give the sport a try.
-
How Black teachers in Edmonton are offering knowledge, empowerment to younger generationsFor the first time, the Black Teachers Association of Alberta is offering programming to students across the city.
-
David Letterman spotted wearing Winnipeg Blue Bombers toqueThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers may have a certain celebrity talk-show host cheering them on.
-
Should B.C. teens get boosted? Advice for 12- to 17-year-olds as invitations go outYouth considered high risk are being advised to get a booster shot, but others will be presented with the risks and benefits. What should they do? CTV News asked two experts.
-
Police searching for missing South Island mother, infant sonNorth Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-month-old son.
-
Island Health announces 2 new COVID-19 outbreaksHealth officials have declared two new outbreaks of COVID-19 at long-term care homes on Vancouver Island.
-
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet selected as all-star reserveToronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has been selected as a reserve for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.