Home prices soar in Greater Sudbury, reach new record in January

Greater Sudbury's red hot housing market showed no signs of slowing down in January, with average selling prices hitting a new record.

According to the Sudbury Real Estate Board, prices hit a new high and supply reached a new low last month. A total of 162 units sold last month, with an average selling price of $458,144.

While the number of units sold was down slightly from January 2021, the average price increased by 29.7 per cent. And home sales were 19.1 per cent above the five-year average and 29 per cent above the 10-year average for the month of January.

"The dollar value of all home sales in January 2022 was $74.2 million, up by 26.6 per cent from the same month in 2021," the board said in a news release.

"This was also a new record for the month of January."

Other notes from January home sales:

- The number of new listings increased by 5.8 per cent (12 listings) from January 2021. There were 218 new residential listings in January 2022.

- New listings were 10.4 per cent below the five-year average and 18.1 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of January.

- Active residential listings numbered 191 units on the market at the end of January, a big decline of 36.3 per cent from the end of January 2021. Active listings haven't been this low in the month of January in more than three decades.

- Active listings overall were 68 per cent below the five-year average and 78.7 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of January.

The Sudbury Real Estate Board represents about 400 Realtors registered with its member offices in the Greater Sudbury area.