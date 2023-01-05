Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow

The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”

Megan Bell said the number of homes sold in December was lower than any single month in “well over a decade.”

Meanwhile the average sale price for a single-detached home slumped to its lowest point in two years.

Data released Thursday by WRAR shows 280 homes were sold in Waterloo region last month, 39 per cent fewer than during December 2021 when the average sale price for a single-detached home in the region topped $1 million for the first time.

The average sale price across all property types, including condos, townhouses, detached and semi-detached homes, was $720,596 last month.

The average detached home sold for $825,450 – a 17.6 per cent drop compared to the same time last year and the lowest price recorded since December 2020.

“After home prices crossed the million-dollar threshold in February of 2022, we close out the year with average and benchmark prices back to where they were prior to them surging in early 2021,” Bell said in a media release.

“It’s clear that the decline in sale prices has been a direct response to the successive interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada throughout the past several months, however, with interest rates predicted to stabilize, we should see a steadier market in 2023.”

While home prices have come down, higher borrowing costs mean homeownership is still just as out of reach for many, WRAR said.

“With the rising interest rates we’ve seen a lot of buyers taking a step back, either it's due to their own uncertainty or they've been pushed out by the higher interest rates, so we're seeing a little bit of a return to normal but it's still a seller’s market currently,” Bell told CTV News during an interview Tuesday.

On top of that, Bell noted that inventory remains tight in Waterloo region, adding to challenges for prospective buyers