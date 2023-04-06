Home sales down 41 per cent in Windsor-Essex

Home sales continue to sag across the board in the area.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors says sales were down 41 per cent in March.

There were 417 properties sold, a decrease from 717 in March 2022.

The number of listings also fell, dropping nearly 20 per cent.

The number of year-to-date sales plummeted 44 per cent.

WECAR says the average price fell 21 per cent. The average home price was $568,204 last month, compared to $720,567 a year ago.