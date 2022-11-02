Home sales drop 48% in October in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
The number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex saw a significant decrease in October, according to The Windsor-Essex County Realtors Association.
WECAR says home sales dropped 48.23 per cent this October, compared to last October.
There were 366 houses sold in the region in October, compared to 707 a year ago.
The average home sales price also fell to $542,707 in October. It was $566,857 in October, 2021.
The average monthly prices have dropped about $180,000, from the peak price this year of $723,739 in March.
The market activity for September was down 11.76 per cent, but the year-to-date market activity is up 15.05 per cent.
The number of available listings in Windsor-Essex at the time of the WECAR September report is 1,323.
