'Home takeovers' leave their mark on midwestern Ontario

From the outside, it appears all is fine at these Bruce County housing units in Lucknow. But, any of these tenants could be on the receiving end of a “home takeover” and not even know it.

“Sometimes, at first, it is a welcomed guest into their home, but at some point, that guest overstays their welcome,” explained Sharon Irwin, manager of Grey County’s Community Housing.

We’re not talking about leaving your dishes in the sink. A “home takeover” involves the home owner or tenant no longer feeling safe in their own home, because a guest or guests, sometimes family members in need, simply won’t leave, and can so far as to set up a drug or other criminal enterprise in their adopted premises.

The perpetrator is often in need of housing themselves, and unable to access housing on their own.

“In some cases the perpetrator may supply the target with drugs to stay in the home, or a senior may allow someone to come into their home to help them with rent, or other expenses,” said Lisa Alguire, a public health nurse with the Grey-Bruce Health Unit.

After hearing about these “home takeovers” last fall, in community housing projects and 14 Grey-Bruce-focused community agencies — from the health unit, to community housing, police and fire — have come together to identify, prevent and help people recover from home takeovers.

“We want people to have safe housing, and feel that they have control over their home,” said Irwin.

Irwin doesn’t have any specific number of “home takeovers” in Grey-Bruce, but it’s enough of a concern that officials have gone public, naming what’s happening, and are now offering resources and tools to combat it.

“People who are targeted in home takeovers have their own vulnerabilities. There may be drug dependencies, disabilities, mental health issues. It might be a senior who is isolated or lonely. We also know, single women with children, living with low income, may also be targeted,” explained Alguire.

The shortage of housing everywhere in Ontario is exacerbating the issue, said Irwin. But it is not an excuse for a guest to make a homeowner or tenant feel unsafe in their own home or apartment.

“You can always call 2-1-1 in order to access supports, if you don’t have someone you trust. It’s getting that information out there, that there is help from these types of situations,” said Irwin.

You can learn more about Grey-Bruce’s “home takeovers” and how to prevent them by visiting the Grey-Bruce Public Health website.