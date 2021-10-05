Home with bullet holes prompts request for help from police

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is asking for the public's assistance for information related to a shots fired investigation at a home near downtown Windsor.

Patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Tuscarora Street to investigate spent shell casings found on the roadway around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say further investigation revealed that a residence on this block had bullet holes on the front of the residence.

Officers received information from some of the residents in the area that they heard several shots fired at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the shooting.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident and requesting anyone in the area with surveillance cameras or dash-cams to check their footage for possible evidence related to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.