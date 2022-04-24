Homebuilder hosts event to collect gently used books for Calgary Reads sale

If you're doing some spring cleaning this year and happened on some books, there's a campaign in southeast Calgary that could use them.

Jayman Built has partnered with Calgary Reads for a Stuff a Truck event at the company's headquarters at 3132 118 Ave. S.E.

From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Calgarians are invited to bring all their gently used book sale so they can be added to Calgary Reads' Big Book Sale, which is returning next month.

More than 150,000 book are expected to be on sale during the 11-day event, with proceeds going to support the charity that works to promote literacy among Calgary children.

In addition to learning more about the event and Jayman's involvement with the charity, visitors will also be able to enjoy great eats from a food truck.

The 18th Calgary Reads' Big Book Sale runs from May 6 to May 16 and officials say they are also looking for volunteers to help make the event a success.

Further details can be found online.