Homebuilder hosts event to collect gently used books for Calgary Reads sale
If you're doing some spring cleaning this year and happened on some books, there's a campaign in southeast Calgary that could use them.
Jayman Built has partnered with Calgary Reads for a Stuff a Truck event at the company's headquarters at 3132 118 Ave. S.E.
From 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Calgarians are invited to bring all their gently used book sale so they can be added to Calgary Reads' Big Book Sale, which is returning next month.
More than 150,000 book are expected to be on sale during the 11-day event, with proceeds going to support the charity that works to promote literacy among Calgary children.
In addition to learning more about the event and Jayman's involvement with the charity, visitors will also be able to enjoy great eats from a food truck.
The 18th Calgary Reads' Big Book Sale runs from May 6 to May 16 and officials say they are also looking for volunteers to help make the event a success.
Further details can be found online.
-
'We're not going to stop': Rally highlights tensions between Palestinians and Israeli policeFor the second weekend in a row, protesters gathered at the Alberta Legislature grounds to raise awareness about escalating violence between Palestinians and Israeli police.
-
Male in custody after person found dead in Kitchener homeWaterloo regional police have a male in custody after someone was found dead in a Kitchener home.
-
One person in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Barrie Sunday evening.
-
-
'He was a hero to me': Alberta Lafleur fan who was stabbed at age 9 reminisces on his idol's legacyIt was January 1980, and a cold winter in Calgary, Cory Gurnsey was just nine years old.
-
Vancouver real estate market beginning downturn that could last 2 years, expert says.A Vancouver real estate and property tax expert believes Vancouver’s real estate market is seeing the start of a downturn that could last up to two years.
-
Canada's largest judo tournament hosted at West Edmonton MallThis weekend, hundreds of judo competitors descended on West Edmonton Mall to take part in Canada's largest tournament.
-
'I could hear it screaming': Sask. couple rescues orphaned baby foxThanks to Melody Mason and her partner’s quick thinking, an orphaned baby fox is now recovering at the Salthaven West Rehabilitation Centre.
-
'We just want it to stop': Night-time golfers disrupt Beaumont neighbourhoodResidents of a neighbourhood in Beaumont are raising the alarm after golf balls continue to be launched into their backyards and glance their homes.