Homeless double amputee on street outside Victoria Hospital for fifth day

Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee.

CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday. For five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) Victoria Hospital campus.

Passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food. Tom, who is incontinent, is grateful to receive items he otherwise would have a hard time getting himself.

“I give you people a true genuine heartfelt thanks and a huge, huge vote of appreciation,” he said.

Tom says his ordeal first began on Nov. 10, moments after he was released from hospital for treatment of bed sores. A short distance away from LHSC, he says he became stranded when his electric wheelchair stopped, due to the battery dying.

As CTV News London reported Monday, he was noticed by Tyler Calver, a medical support student. Calver is seeking secure care for Tom.

A few agencies responded to his concerns, and one London business even repaired Tom’s wheelchair.

But Tom remains on the street, covered in frozen blankets, and he acknowledges that his past actions have made it difficult to secure shelter.

“Sometimes out of anger, I have been abusive. I have lost my temper,” he admitted.

Still, the public, and a social agency leader, concur that it does not mean Tom should left out in the cold, with winter fast approaching.

“Tom’s story is highlighting how tragic the systemic failures are because people aren’t just falling through the cracks anymore — they are dying there,” said Jaclyn Seeler, a co-chair of the London Homelessness Coalition.

57 people in London, Ont.’s homeless community died between October 2021 and October of this year. Seeler said she and others want to help Tom from becoming a victim.

But, it will be a challenge — Tom, and other people on the streets, can be verbally or physically resistant to some types of care.

Seeler said creating more options for all in need will take public input.

“We have more need than we have resources,” she said. “It really is going to take everyone coming together to say, ‘This is not acceptable. These are our community members, and we need to support them.'”

But for now, Tom remains lost in a care gap. He is cold, soiled and at risk of losing another finger to frostbite.

“Just because you get angry sometimes doesn’t mean you deserve to be kept homeless. I am a double amputee, I can’t move. I can’t just get up and walk away. I don’t have that ability anymore,” he said.

Which is why he hopes Londoners will not leave him outside.

“We are all human beings and we deserve to be treated as such,” said Tom.