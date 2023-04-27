Homeless encampment cleanups continue in Saint John, N.B.
Saint John, N.B., is continuing its cleanup of vacated homeless encampments.
Officials say five are supposed to come down by the end of the week.
A spokesperson for the city says workers are monitoring encampments where people are still living.
“We’ve been providing garbage bags for residents of occupied encampments,” said Lisa Cassie, director of external relations for the city, in a release.
The city and the Homelessness Information Partnership of Saint John (HIPSJ) have been working together on the cleanups.
“Crews regularly collect anything that’s placed at the curb. Working with HIPSJ, additional supports, such as sharps containers, rakes and gloves for safe clean-up purposes are also being explored.”
A contracted company has taken care of the cleanup since work began about two weeks ago, and is making sure potentially bio-hazardous material is disposed of safely.
The city is asking residents not to clean up encampments themselves, and be respectful while crews are on site.
