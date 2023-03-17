Homeless encampment grows in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood

Vanier Park in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood is home to a growing encampment.

Two large structures have been built in a forested area near the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

Garbage, bicycle parts and propane tanks have been scattered throughout the brush and trails, leaving some neighbours and park users raising concerns.

“No one is doing anything about it. No one is trying to deal with the homeless problem, nobody is taking care of safety in our parks,” said Elvira Lount, a regular park user.

Vancouver police and firefighters only learned of the encampment recently and are attempting to address possible issues by working with community partners, such as the Squamish Nation.

On Friday, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation wrote in a statement that it is aware of the camp in Vanier Park.

“Situations such as these are extremely complex, and require coordination with our city partners, including Homelessness Services Outreach, Sanitation and Fire and Rescue Services, to support the transition.”

Fire Chief Karen Fry told CTV News Vancouver that they plan to visit the park over the next week to find a solution and provide safety advice.

As of Friday afternoon, Fry said they have not been called to a fire in the Vanier Park encampment.

Over the last week, fire crews have responded to multiple tent fires elsewhere, including one where a woman was found dead.

“We are seeing the results of when we have these heaters, propane tanks, ignition sources inside and the effects they can cause,” said Matthew Trudeau of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services.

Last July, Fry issued an order for the city to remove all tents and structures on Hastings Street between Main and Carrall streets, citing safety concerns.