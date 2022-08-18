Homeless issue has only grown worse since Halifax encampment evictions

A year ago Thursday, complete chaos broke out in downtown Halifax when police and protesters clashed over the eviction and demolition of homeless encampments across the city.

A year later, the homelessness situation grows worse. At last count, there are more than 650 people experiencing homelessness in the Halifax region.

Advocates say all levels of government need to treat the issue with more urgency and no longer evict people from parks who are living in tents and temporary shelters.

"Moving people around through force or threat of force is not a solution," said Drew Moore, a volunteer with P.A.D.S which stands for Permanent, Accessible, Dignified and Safe-Housing for All.

The housing advocacy group formed in the wake of the Aug. 18 evictions and have set up a rally one year after the evictions took place to continue to raise awareness about homelessness and the lack of affordable housing.

"We need people talking and thinking through, what would it look like to come up with real solutions to the housing and homelessness crisis," said Moore. "I know the province says they are working on housing but not with the urgency that this crisis requires."

At this time last year, 316 people were living rough. As of Thursday, 469 people have been identified as chronically homeless and have been living rough for more than six months.

According to the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, several housing projects are coming down the pipeline but it still won't be enough.

"It just speaks to the lack of affordable housing options and this in spite of a lot of units in the pipeline that we are waiting to come on board, it isn't enough," said Jim Graham, AHANS executive director.

The rental vacancy rate continues to sit dangerously low at one percent and it's driving up the cost of apartments. Despite the increased development and the sight of more tower cranes in the sky -- there are still not enough affordable housing options.

"It's not easy to do housing," said Graham. "There's a process and it takes time. And are there enough resources... maybe not?"

By resources, Graham means money and advocates say more funds need to be directed from all levels of government to create more permanently affordable housing options.

"For every person that there is an option for, there are two or three more people who are finding themselves without housing options," said Moore. "What the government is doing, just isn't keeping pace with the magnitude of the crisis."