Homeless man found guilty of illegal hunting after falsely claiming he was Metis

A homeless man has been fined a total of $10,000 in absentia for illegal moose hunting in October 2019 near Mattawa.

In addition to the fines, Marc Labelle was suspended from hunting moose in Ontario for one year, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.

"Court heard that on Oct. 10, 2019, a conservation officer determined that Marc Labelle had harvested a bull moose in Papineau Township and claimed Metis harvesting rights," the ministry said in the release.

"It was later discovered that Marc Labelle did not have Charter Section 35 harvesting rights as a Metis person and did not have legal authority to harvest the moose."

The case was heard by Justice of the Peace Michael Kitlar in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on Jan. 26.

"Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy," the release said.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667.

Residents can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, click here.