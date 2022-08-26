Homeless people encamped in North Bay tunnel say they have nowhere to go

Some homeless people in North Bay have begun using a popular pedestrian tunnel as an encampment.

While it's frustrating to neighbours in the area, those staying there say they have nowhere to go.

"They just don't know what to do," said Kurt Robitaille, who is homeless. "They're frustrated."

Above the pedestrian tunnel, there are tents used by those down on their luck.

"There's a line up and lots of time the lineup doesn't get in until 9 o'clock and they'll just come out and say beds are filled up," Robitaille said.

Jeff Lebrun, a volunteer with the Boots on the Ground team, works with many homeless people. He sees a critical need for more affordable housing.

"We may not like to see it and we may not like them congregating and camping together, sometimes out of safety ... there is no other place to go," Lebrun said.

But neighbours like Bill McConnell said they are frustrated with the encampment. He said it makes people nearby feel uneasy and unsafe.

"They feel threatened walking through there and there's needles all over the place," McConnell said.

"We have a fellow who lives down the street who picks up needles. Some days he picks up 100-200 needles and some are used, some are not."

North Bay police confirmed they've received complaints about the tunnel and said police have been helping homeless people meet with outreach workers.

Lebrun now wants to see municipal election candidates come up with a plan.

"There's individuals who really have to care about this matter and not just going to say it on paper," he said.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, bylaw officials pulled up and informed homeless people in the area they had to pack up and leave.

However, neighbours say they continue to come back.