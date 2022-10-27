Homeless person in Timmins denied a hotel room, assaults clerk
A homeless person seeking a room for the night at a Timmins hotel is now facing charges after an altercation with a clerk.
Timmins police said the incident took place early Thursday morning in the lobby of a Riverside Drive hotel.
“Based on investigation, it was determined that a male party suspect had attended the lobby of the hotel seeking accommodations for the night,” police said in a news release.
“A disturbance ensued which escalated to the point where the hotel clerk was assaulted by the male party resulting in a facial injury.”
The subject fled the scene but was located shortly afterward and taken into custody by the Timmins Police Service.
“The victim received medical treatment for the injury he sustained during the altercation,” police said.
The 34-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
A bail hearing was scheduled for Thursday.
