Homelessness data in London to be updated more frequently

City staff in London worked Monday afternoon to try and clear up misconceptions of homeless relocation during a community and protective services meeting.

Staff provided the committee with existing data, meant to offer a snapshot of homelessness in London.

The committee voted to update the data and make it more frequently available to the public.

According to Deputy City Manager, Social and Health Development Kevin Dickins, the data will be updated quarterly.

“Perhaps on our city’s website, so the public can see sort of this quarterly snapshot of homelessness. Would caution that we not start manufacturing new data sets every quarter that we want to, you know, meet some sort of personal objectives on. But if we could stick to this method and this format, it is something that we could work with communications on and keep it available to the public on a quarterly basis,” said Dickens.

Meanwhile, the committee also approved a plan to divest ownership of a housing project on King Street.

The plan would see the building at 446 King St. transfer to the Canadian Mental Health Association, as well as provide an additional $300,000 to subsidize residents.

The project passed with unanimous support and will now go to the next full council meeting.