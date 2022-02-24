Homelessness jumps 69 per cent in Huron County

Andrea Charest has noticed a sharp rise in people seeking help at her grassroots thrift store/food bank called It Takes A Village in Listowel.

“Definitely, we have seen an increase, a very big increase in people who are living rough,” says Charest.

At last count, 170 people were homeless in Perth County, and numbers just released from Huron County show a leap from approximately 100 homeless residents in 2018, to 169 this winter.

And that’s just the homeless residents officials know about. Almost everyone agrees, the number of homeless is higher, in both counties.

“The reality is it’s not just one kind of population. We’re seeing families, seniors. But, the people that experience it chronically, often have other challenges they are facing too,” says Ryan Erb, Executive Director of the Perth-Huron United Way.

To help, the United Way of Perth-Huron is trying to get a Homeless Connection Centre, off the ground in Wingham.

They’re hoping to raise $35,000 through this weekend’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser. They are already 90 per cent of the way to their goal.

“We need this kind of a centre to surround them (homeless residents) with care and support, and hopefully we can go from there,” says Erb.

Back in Listowel, Charest and fellow advocate Manny Coehlo are getting prepared to spend 24 hours straight “living rough” this weekend to raise money and awareness for local homeless initiatives.

“When people come out and they feel that the space is safe and supportive and they share their stories, that’s when we really change the dialogue,” says Charest.

Charest says it will take a change in philosophy and empathy, to really impact the homeless issue. Understanding, there is a reason, each person ends up “living rough.”

“Certainly people are sometimes dealing with very complex mental and/or addiction issues, there’s no doubt about that. But, certainly, with the pandemic, people have lost jobs, that has led them to lose their housing. The working poor, as well. A lot of people are one or two paycheques away from being homeless,” says Catherine Hardman, with Choices for Change, who is helping to get Wingham’s Homeless Connection Centre, off the ground.

“Everyone just seems to feel like they’re a lost paycheque away from these kinds of scary situations. And, they’re very real. The pandemic has shown us that people are struggling with mental health, housing, food insecurity, and that’s just not going to get any better, on its own,” says Charest.

To learn more or donate to the United Way’s Coldest Night of the Year, or It Takes a Village’s, This is Home, overnight fundraiser, you can visit, cnoy.org/home and listowelittakesavillage.ca