Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost

To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.

The additional funding will assist those experiencing homelessness or who are at risk, by supporting community organizations.

Under the $202 million, $190.5 million each year will be allocated to the Homelessness Prevention Program (HPP), which gives Ontario’s 47 Service Managers greater flexibility to allocate funding and make better use of existing resources to focus on delivering supports.

The remaining $11.5 million each year will be invested in the Indigenous Supportive Housing Program (ISHP), which provides Indigenous-led, culturally appropriate long-term housing solutions and support services to Indigenous people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

London and Middlesex County will receive an increase of about $8.5 million. That’s a 63 per cent increase compared to 2022.

“I am pleased to see the Ontario government's commitment to addressing the escalating challenges faced by our rapidly growing community,” said Middlesex County Warden Cathy Burdghardt-Jesson. “As we experience the influx of complex urban issues within our county, the funding increase for the Homelessness Prevention Program, which can be directed to critical local priorities such as the Middlesex County Interim Accommodation Project, is vital.”

London Mayor Josh Morgan said the funding will address immediate support for marginalized Londoners and will fund several community hubs.

However, specific locations have not been released yet as the implementation plan is being finalized this month, Morgan said on Tuesday.

“There are services providers out there who need additional support to provide the services that we’re providing today, to bridge the gap for us to get to the health and homelessness fund,” he said.

Morgan added, “We will not have the system fully funded but have enough money through the variety of sources to begin the implementation work.”

On Tuesday morning, Monte McNaughton, MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex joined local and provincial officials for the funding announcement at city hall.

“Homelessness really is an urgent problem faced by thousands of people in Ontario and far too many people here in London and Middlesex,” McNaughton said.

But high housing costs and rent increases remain a concern for Londoners.

“I think it is long overdue,” said Chuck Lozenby, executive director of the Unity Project, an organization that provides supportive housing and helps people at risk or experiencing homelessness.

“Folks who are making just minimum wage or are under the poverty line, affording rent is a very difficult thing right now. Housing should be treated as a right and not a commodity,” he added.

“It’s a problem we are monitoring,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Steve Clark, during Tuesday’s press conference. “We invoked the cap this year on rental control because of inflation. We capped it at 2.5 percent which deals with the majority of tenants in Ontario.”

Clark acknowledged that Ontario’s housing supply impacts everyone in the province and believes that the increased funding for the homelessness prevention programs will help with the “housing supply crisis.”

— With files from CTV News London's Kristylee Varley