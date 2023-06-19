Homelessness protest begins outside Barrie city hall

A small group of advocates for Barrie's homeless population started a days-long protest outside city hall Monday evening.

When city councillors meet on Wednesday, they will vote on a bylaw that is part of a controversial motion passed last month meant to address homelessness in the city.

In addition to providing new funds for initiatives like a warming centre, which most advocates support, the bylaw to be voted on Wednesday will ban certain supports members of the general public can provide to those living on the streets.

"We are just trying to bring some public awareness to this bylaw because a lot of people don't understand the implications of this bylaw and how it's going to affect the most vulnerable residents of our community," Christine Nayler, the founder of Ryan's Hope and one of the protesters, said to CTV News.

The bylaw to be voted on Wednesday will ban people from handing out anything, including food and water, 'within a public park whether an exchange of funds has taken place or not unless authorized to do so,' the text of the bylaw reads.

Providing items, including tents and tarps, will also be banned in the new legislation.

"I want people to write to their councillors, call their councillors, call the mayor so that they will think before they pass this bylaw on Wednesday," Nayler said. "There's still time to stop it from going through, and we're hoping that the council will have a change of heart."

The group plans on protesting continuously outside Barrie City Hall until Wednesday's meeting at 7:30 p.m.