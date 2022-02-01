Homemade curling stones on the frozen Gatineau River

Doug Taylor found the recipe for outdoor Canadian fun on the internet.

The ingredients include aluminum mixing bowls, concrete, galvanized pipe, bolts, and garden hose.

When combined, they give shape to Taylor’s homemade curling stones.

“I won’t say they look exactly like them, but they certainly have the feel of curling stones. They weigh about 40 pounds, which is pretty well spot-on what curling rocks are supposed to be.”

The stones have been a gift to family, friends and neighbours who glide them along the frozen Gatineau River in front of Taylor’s Chelsea, Que. home.

“It’s really fun. It’s really neat to see them enjoying it,” said Taylor.

“They all get a real kick out of it, for sure. And so do I.”

Taylor has tended to an outdoor river rink for two decades now; typically, an icy playground for skaters and pick-up hockey players.

“It’s ever-changing and really interesting to see the dynamics of Mother Nature and what it does to the river,” he said.

This year, along with his skating oval, Taylor has added a curling rink where impromptu bonspiels inspire smiles and laughter.

“I’ve got a circle of friends who I curl with in the curling club in Chelsea, so those guys have been using it. Some neighbours have tried it. We had people here the other night for a bonfire and had a bonspiel with their kids. So, yeah it’s been fun.”

And fun is the name of the game on Taylor’s rink. Strict curling rules are not enforced.

“It’s absolutely not serious,” laughs Taylor.

“I play almost like Bocce. I have a puck at each end. So, the object is to get it as close to the puck as possible.”

“There’s no hack, no sweeping, except before and after the game to get the ice clean. Other than that, it’s pretty well a free for all,” said Taylor.

Among the rink’s biggest fans are Taylor’s grandchildren and their friends.

“It’s very good and I don’t know what could be better than that,” said Taylor’s granddaughter, Elin Wilson

“It’s awesome. I can come here pretty much anytime I want after school and on weekends to hang out with friends, curl, play some shinny around the curling rink and have some fun,” said grandson, Camden Wilson.

“It’s really nice, especially at night with all the torches up. It’s super beautiful,” he said.

“He’s formed this refuge from COVID-19. It’s very vital to find this joy. So much joy,” said Julian Slavin.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Ross Porter.

“I like how the skating trail goes around the curling rink. It’s pretty awesome.”

Taylor spends hours shoveling, sweeping and flooding the rink; his time on the river always breathtaking.

“I was down here yesterday and saw a coyote out on the river for about half an hour. It was just magical to see,” he said.

And there are other rewards; expressions of gratitude for the grandfather who gives frozen fun to so many.

“I love him very much. He’s a great grandpa. He’s the best.”

The curling will continue here as long as mother nature and the river allow.

“I keep my eye on the weather. It can all be gone tomorrow, if we get a storm.”

For now, it’s time to roll a few stones across the frozen Gatineau, under a moonlit sky.

“It’s a very special place. I’m extremely lucky to be here.”