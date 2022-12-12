Homemade firearm found during weapons investigation: Regina police
A Regina man is facing several charges following an investigation into a weapons offence on Friday morning.
Officers were alerted to the presence of a man around 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 9. The suspect appeared to be carrying a firearm, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police responded and took the man into custody. RPS said the firearm appeared to be a homemade device. The man was also alleged to have a machete hidden under his clothing and had a credit card which belonged to someone else.
The 22-year-old man from Regina is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition, and possession of credit card obtained by crime.
The accused made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Monday.
