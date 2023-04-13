Homemade tazer, drugs seized and 2 charged in trafficking investigation: N.B. RCMP

A man and woman are facing a slew of drugs and weapons charges after police searched a home in Moncton, N.B.

In February, the RCMP began an investigation into drug trafficking in the city.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Mill Road in Moncton on April 6.

“A 39-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation. A second woman was also arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter, and was later released,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette in a news release Thursday.

Later the same day, police carried out a second search warrant at a home on Salisbury Road as part of the investigation.

The RCMP says it seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, money and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Police say they also seized a loaded and restricted firearm, and four prohibited weapons including a homemade taser.

On April 7, Stephanie Albert and Andrew Griffiths appeared in Moncton provincial court by video link and were charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

On April 11, the following charges were laid against Albert and Griffiths in Moncton provincial court:

possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking crystal methamphetamine

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition without a license

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized

Both Albert and Griffiths remain in custody and are due in court on April 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.