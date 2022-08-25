Homemade weapon with bike chain, spikes used in attempted robbery: Brandon police

The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect used a homemade weapon made with a bike chain and spikes to attempt to steal money.

The incident took place on Tuesday on 10th Street in Brandon, when a man allegedly demanded money from the victim. Police said the suspect was armed with a homemade weapon.

The victim was able to get away unharmed and call police.

Officers came to the scene and found the suspect, a 50-year-old man, nearby. Police said he was armed with a bike chain attached to a handle and two spikes, which “could be swung and used as a weapon.”

The suspect was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of attempted robbery and possession of a weapon.